Delhi Chalo protest: Farmers to march to Delhi on March 6, block rail tracks a week later

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reveals strategy to march to Delhi on March 6 and disrupt rail tracks from 12 pm to 4 pm on March 10.

FILE PHOTO: Farmers gesture towards police officers at the site of a protest as they march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 21 (REUTERS)Premium
Farmers' protest update: "We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)

Published: 03 Mar 2024, 03:38 PM IST
