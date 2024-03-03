Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Chalo protest: Farmers to march to Delhi on March 6, block rail tracks a week later

Delhi Chalo protest: Farmers to march to Delhi on March 6, block rail tracks a week later

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reveals strategy to march to Delhi on March 6 and disrupt rail tracks from 12 pm to 4 pm on March 10.

FILE PHOTO: Farmers gesture towards police officers at the site of a protest as they march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 21

Farmers' protest update: "We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.