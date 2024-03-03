Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reveals strategy to march to Delhi on March 6 and disrupt rail tracks from 12 pm to 4 pm on March 10.

Farmers' protest update: "We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)

