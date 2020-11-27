Delhi Chalo: Security increased at the border as farmers march towards Delhi

Security has been tightened at the Haryana-Delhi border in the Singhu area on Friday, as protesting farmers march towards Delhi. Apart from heavy presence of security forces the area has been barricaded with barbed wire to stop the approaching protestors.

The farmers started for Delhi on Friday morning from Panipat, where they took shelter for the night.

On Thursday, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers who broke barricades in some places in Haryana.

Amandeep, a farmer, while speaking to ANI said: "The main demand is that they should listen to us. They have brought farm laws and still, they are not hearing us. If the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Arhtiyas system (middlemen or service providers) are removed then what will the farmers do?"

He further said: "In Kurukshetra, police chased away the elderly farmers by beating them. Will we not be offended by these acts of the state? The farmers will break the barricades. We know how to satisfy the hunger of people so we can overcome any obstacle to meet our demands."

Another farmer Robindeep Singh said: "We have arranged food supplies and warm clothes to conduct our protests."

Moreover, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal said it is unconstitutional to stop farmers to demonstrate peacefully.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

