Delhi Chalo: Security tightened in Ghazipur-Gzd border as protests continue

Security has been tightened in the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as farmers continue their protest against the Centre's new farm laws in the area. The border has been heavily barricaded. Farmers took shelter at the Gazipur-Ghaziabad border on Sunday night.

A group of farmers was seen sleeping on the road while others were seen sitting closely in a group around a bonfire amid cold weather. Many were seen merrymaking and singing songs to keep up the spirit.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests, sources said.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer bodies, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

