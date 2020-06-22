Delhi recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra. With 3,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus count has inched towards the grim milestone of 60,000-mark. The deadly infection claimed over 2,100 lives in the capital.

Citing the rapid surge in COVID-19 count, Union home minister Amit Shah has held several meetings with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials to discuss the action plan.

The focus will be on more effective contact tracing, strict monitoring of the active cases and inclusion of epidemiologists at the district level to strengthen the health care facilities. From the re-arranging the containment areas to extensive survey — here is how the authorities plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi.

Re-mapping the containment zone

A committee set up by Amit Shah recommended re-mapping of all containment zones in the capital to contain the spread. The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy suggested by the V K Paul Committee. The containment areas in Delhi will be drawn afresh. Strict vigil and control should be maintained on the borders, the home ministry said. The activities inside the containment zones will be closely monitored. At present, there were 261 containment zones in the capital. The amended limits of containment zones should be ready by June 26.

More focus on contact tracing

The panel suggested the contact tracing should be done for all all coronavirus patients. The Aarogya Setu and Itihaas applications can be used for more effective contact tracing. Once the infected contacts are identified, they should be quarantined.

The Delhi government has directed all the district magistrates to ensure that all daily reported positive cases of COVID-19 are "physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours."

Home-isolation or institutional quarantine?

Every district of Delhi will be linked with a big hospital for extending appropriate medical help to people affected by the coronavirus. The coronavirus patients who have facilities at home and have no-comorbidity issue can avail the option of home isolation in Delhi. Otherwise, all the COVID-19 patients will have to go to COVID-19 centres in Delhi, the state government said.

The Centre should be informed as to how many people are in home isolation in the national capital, Shah said.

Sereological survey from next week

A sereological survey will be conducted for Delhi between June 27 to July 10. To check the spread of COVID-19, 20,000 samples will be collected. "This will enable authorities to make a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 infection in Delhi. Then, a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital," the central government said in a statement.

Every death should be reported to the Centre

The committee has suggested that every case of death should be analysed from the point of when the person was admitted to hospital and from which area was the deceased brought.

The panel said it should be very important to find if the deceased was in home isolation and if he or she was brought to the hospital on time. Every death should be reported to the Centre, according to the statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated