Delhi changes strategy to fight COVID-19 as cases near 60,000. 5 points

A committee set up by Amit Shah recommended re-mapping of all containment zones in the capital to contain the spread. The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy suggested by the V K Paul Committee. The containment areas in Delhi will be drawn afresh. Strict vigil and control should be maintained on the borders, the home ministry said. The activities inside the containment zones will be closely monitored. At present, there were 261 containment zones in the capital. The amended limits of containment zones should be ready by June 26.