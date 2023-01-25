In order to ensure that the parade passes without incident on Republic Day 2023, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. It has also urged the public to alert the nearest police officers if they come across anything or anyone suspicious. People are urged to schedule their travel in advance and allow plenty of time to prevent delays, as per the advisory.

The parade for Republic Day 2023 will begin at 10.30 AM in Vijay Chowk and travel to the Red Fort, as per Delhi Traffic Police. At 9.30 AM, there will be a related event at India Gate. In order to ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, “elaborate" traffic arrangements and limitations will be put in place, it tweeted.

On January 25, starting at 6 PM, no traffic will be permitted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate until the parade is finished. From 10 PM on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until the parade is over, there will be no cross traffic on the Kartavya Path.

From 9.15 AM on January 26 until the march crosses Tilak Marg, the C Hexagon-India Gate will be off-limits to vehicular traffic. On January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be permitted on either road starting at 10.30 AM, and cross traffic will only be permitted based on the parade's route. The public has been given a list of routes that will help them avoid traffic.

The Park Street/Udyan Marg, R/A Kamla Marg, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Aram Bagh road (Pahar Ganj), Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, and Tis Hazari Court would also see a reduction in city bus service.

The National Capital Territory (NCT) jurisdiction of Delhi forbids the flying of unconventional aerial platforms. The general public and drivers are urged to observe road discipline and traffic laws. Additionally, Delhi Traffic Police asked the general public to contact the nearest police official if they spotted any strange people or objects.

(With ANI inputs)