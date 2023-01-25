From 9.15 AM on January 26 until the march crosses Tilak Marg, the C Hexagon-India Gate will be off-limits to vehicular traffic. On January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be permitted on either road starting at 10.30 AM, and cross traffic will only be permitted based on the parade's route. The public has been given a list of routes that will help them avoid traffic.