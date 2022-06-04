Delhi: Cheque and DDs to be submitted in name of commissioner only, says MCD

Delhi: Cheque and DDs to be submitted in name of commissioner only, says MCD2 min read . 08:34 PM IST
Officials informed that, from 6 June onwards, payments to the civic body will have to be addressed to commissioner of the MCD only.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Officials informed that, from 6 June onwards, payments to the civic body will have to be addressed to commissioner of the MCD only.
NEW DELHI :The officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday informed that, from 6 June onwards, payments to the civic body will have to be addressed to commissioner of the MCD only.
NEW DELHI :The officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday informed that, from 6 June onwards, payments to the civic body will have to be addressed to commissioner of the MCD only.
The three municipal corporations of Delhi were unified formally on 22 May with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.
The three municipal corporations of Delhi were unified formally on 22 May with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.
The MCD official said that Cheque or Demand Drafts (DDs) submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted.
The MCD official said that Cheque or Demand Drafts (DDs) submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted.
These accounts will be kept active till 5 June this year. The to do so is that third party online payments or any cheques in pipeline can be realised and get credited to old bank accounts.
These accounts will be kept active till 5 June this year. The to do so is that third party online payments or any cheques in pipeline can be realised and get credited to old bank accounts.
The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified by merging three civic bodies — North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.
The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified by merging three civic bodies — North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.
"The erstwhile SDMC was successfully running an employee payroll system in all its four zones. The same system will be extended to remaining eight zones. With this separate zonal income accounts have been opened in the zones for easy reconciliation and records. The collected amount in these accounts will be transferred to General Accounts of Commissioner, MCD on a weekly basis," the MCD had said.
"The erstwhile SDMC was successfully running an employee payroll system in all its four zones. The same system will be extended to remaining eight zones. With this separate zonal income accounts have been opened in the zones for easy reconciliation and records. The collected amount in these accounts will be transferred to General Accounts of Commissioner, MCD on a weekly basis," the MCD had said.
On Saturday, in a statement, the MCD said, cheques or demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, and these won't be accepted, if submitted by any other name .
On Saturday, in a statement, the MCD said, cheques or demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, and these won't be accepted, if submitted by any other name .
Payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD, the civic body said on Friday.
Payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD, the civic body said on Friday.
Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Gyanesh Bharti has directed the finance department to open "new bank accounts" of various departments as also payment gateways, the MCD said on Friday.
Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Gyanesh Bharti has directed the finance department to open "new bank accounts" of various departments as also payment gateways, the MCD said on Friday.
With the approval of commissioner of MCD, bank accounts have been opened for every payment gate way, and it has been intimated to the IT department for integration. This will help in easy identification of income under different heads of accounts and its reconciliation, it said.
With the approval of commissioner of MCD, bank accounts have been opened for every payment gate way, and it has been intimated to the IT department for integration. This will help in easy identification of income under different heads of accounts and its reconciliation, it said.