Delhi: Good news ahead of Chhath Puja, ghat near Yamuna Bank metro station reopens after 5 years

Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations in the country, the Delhi government has given permission to reopen the Chhath Puja Ghat near the Yamuna Bank Metro station in the eastern side of the national capital.

The permission was granted by the Rekha Gupta-led government after Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva spoke with officials and reopened the Chhath Puja Ghat.

In a release, the BJP said that Sachdeva spoke with officials at the request of many residents of East Delhi belonging to the Purvanchal community to reopen the Ghat.

The Chhath Puja Ghat was closed by the previous AAP government in 2020, the Delhi BJP chief claimed, as per the party statement.

Representatives of the Purvanchal community met with Sachdeva on Friday and informed him about the closure of the Chhath Puja Ghat near Yamuna Bank metro station, the statement said.

The members of Bihar Jagran Manch urged Virendra Sachdeva to help reopen this Chhath Ghat.

Sachdeva immediately spoke with officials immediately and obtained permission to begin reconstruction of the ghat, as per the release.

New Delhi, India - Oct. 25, 2025: Women shopping for puja items on the eve of Chhath Puja festival at Sonia Vihar Market in New Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief lashes out at Kejriwal govt Lashing out at the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, Sachdeva said that it created obstructions to celebrations.

"The Kejriwal government used to create obstacles in religious and cultural festivals, but the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is celebrating every festival with enthusiasm and spirit," Sachdeva said.

Chhath Puja ghat reopens: Who will benefit? In the press release, the BJP said that the Bihar community living in nearby areas like Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar will benefit due to the rebuilding of the Chhath Puja ghat near Yamuna Bank metro.

"By reopening and preparing this ghat for Chhath, we have fulfilled the aspirations of the Bihari community living within a 4–5 km radius, including in Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva visited the ghat under the pontoon bridge near the metro station and participated in a cleanliness drive along with party leaders and workers.

Accompanying Sachdeva were NDMC member Dinesh Pratap Singh, MLA Abhay Verma, Shahdara District BJP President Deepak Gaba, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, Councillor Sandeep Kapoor, and a large number of Bihar Jagran Manch members who participated in the cleanliness drive at the ghat.

When is Chhath Puja 2025? Chhath Puja, a major festival dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated six days after Diwali on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika.

Chhath Puja celebrations have already started on October 25, Saturday.