Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approves ₹10 crore aid for disaster-affected people in Himachal Pradesh1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Delhi govt. to contribute ₹10 crore to Himachal Disaster Relief Fund to aid those affected by monsoon havoc.
In response to the disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season, the Kejriwal government will contribute ₹10 crore to the Himachal Disaster Relief Fund to extend a helping hand. This decision was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. After receiving a letter from Himachal CM Sukhdev Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this decision. He stated that the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Himachal government and its people during this crisis. He emphasized the need for all state governments to come together like a family to assist each other during disasters.