In response to the disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season, the Kejriwal government will contribute ₹10 crore to the Himachal Disaster Relief Fund to extend a helping hand. This decision was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. After receiving a letter from Himachal CM Sukhdev Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this decision. He stated that the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Himachal government and its people during this crisis. He emphasized the need for all state governments to come together like a family to assist each other during disasters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is worth noting that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this decision following a letter from Himachal CM Sukhdev Singh Sukhu. In his letter, he mentioned that the recent monsoon has caused unprecedented damage to the state in terms of life and property. The disaster has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads, water supply, and electricity restoration, and left many homeless. The Himachal Pradesh government is making relentless efforts to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected areas of the state and has already undertaken various relief measures, including shelter for those rendered homeless due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall. To support these efforts and revive livelihoods during this difficult time, the Himachal government has set up the "Disaster Relief Fund-2023" where supporters can contribute.

Taking immediate cognizance of this situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed Finance Minister Atishi to provide assistance to Himachal during this disaster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that during this challenging time, Delhi stands with Himachal Pradesh and is committed to providing all necessary financial assistance to help the state recover from this disaster. The recent floods have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, affecting the lives and livelihoods of countless residents. Recognizing the immediate need for assistance and relief efforts, the Delhi government has decided to provide financial assistance to the state government's disaster relief fund and emphasizes the importance of all states coming together, like one family, to support each other during times of disaster.

