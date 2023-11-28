The government in the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it intends to extend Delhi’s current Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar' s service tenure beyond his scheduled retirement on November 30.

Supreme Court asks the Centre to show it on Wednesday the power it has to extend the term.

Earlier on 24 November, the Supreme Court asked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Centre on Friday to propose a panel of names and the Delhi government may choose one of them for the post of Chief Secretary of the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Centre and LG to share candidates' names and the Centre was directed to provide the shortlisted candidates' names to the court by Tuesday.

The bench also asked why LG VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot meet and amicably discuss names for the post.

"Give us a workable solution. The government should work without the need to go to court. Give us a way out," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government against the Centre for extending the tenure of the current Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar - or appointing a new official.

The plea of Delhi government objected to any move by the Centre to appoint, without any consultation with it, the new Chief Secretary or extend the tenure of Naresh Kumar who, otherwise, is set to demit office on November 30.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, notified in August, gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in Delhi and an authority was created under it for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers.

The plea alleged the 2023 Amendment Act is in violation of the 2023 Constitution bench judgment which renders the Delhi government a mere observer in the appointment of the most crucial member of the permanent executive, the Chief Secretary.

