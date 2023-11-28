Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's term may be extended: Center informs SC
The plea of Delhi government objected to any move by the Centre to appoint, without any consultation with it, the new Chief Secretary or extend the tenure of Naresh Kumar who, otherwise, is set to demit office on November 30.
The government in the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it intends to extend Delhi’s current Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's service tenure beyond his scheduled retirement on November 30.
