Delhi: Child rights body urges LG to allow reopening of anganwadis

Delhi: Child rights body urges LG to allow reopening of anganwadis1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights chairman Anurag Kundu has written to LG Anil Baijal and urged him to issue necessary directions to reopen schools and anganwadis, citing learning loss and limitations of online education.
Meanwhile, a decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season, Baijal had said last month following a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. Baijal is the chairman of the DDMA.
In the letter, he has also suggested random testing of students, school and anganwadi staff to ensure that even if there is any infection spread, it can be contained.
He also said that school closure has been having an adverse impact on the social, physical and mental health of children.
Kundu cited examples of states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab where schools have reopened to highlight his request.
He said that routine immunisation of children and their growth monitoring has been a compromised function owing to the closure of anganwadis.
Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.
The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.
