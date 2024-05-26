As many as 7 newborns died on Saturday night as a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the deaths of newborn babies at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar last night. As many as 7 newborns died on Saturday night as a massive fire broke out at a hospital in Vivek Vihar.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest."

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official informed the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night. Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, while 5 are being treated at another hospital.

Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking.

"…We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy treating the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said, "…We will take such strict action that none of the officials commit such negligence in future. We are with the families who have lost their babies. I'll tell the DCP that the prosecution will be launched on the owners as soon as possible."

The owner of the New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Naveen Kichi, a resident of Paschim Vihar, is still absconding. The official said a case has been registered under sections 336 and 304A against the hospital owner.

(With inputs from agencies)

