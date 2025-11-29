Delhi chokes on toxic air- After SOS, Kiran Bedi slams 'air purifier installation in govt offices at govt cost'

Former IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has made consecutive posts about Delhi's worsening air crisis. In a post on social media platform X, Bedi suggested, “how about installation of air purifiers in govt offices and residences at govt cost get banned?”

With AQI readings across Delhi-NCR remaining in “very poor” to “severe” categories for the past few weeks, the former IPS officer turned her social-media feed into a steady stream of posts, urging government intervention to tackle the pollution.

“Outside Govt offices can we have a board / indicator if office and official residence is using an air purifier? And at whose cost? Whose money? Unless those in position breathe the same air, a sense of emergency will not dawn..” Bedi posted on Saturday.

The former IPS officer's string of posts comes a day after she made an emotional plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – recalling his leadership style during her administrative tenure in Puducherry.

Kiran Bedi's SOS to PM Modi Kiran Bedi suggested that PM Modi conduct periodic, structured virtual meetings with the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of Delhi’s neighbouring states to monitor progress on pollution control:

“Sir your zoom meet with these five neighbouring CMs periodically, along with Chief Secretaries, with fixed schedule even just once a month, to report progress, will stop the situation to worsen. It will give us hope because we will know it’s under your oversight. People can heave a sense of relief.”

Delhi AQI today Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Saturday morning, with an AQI reading of 332. Saturday's figures are marginally lower than Friday’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 369, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 9 am bulletin data showed.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

Locals express concern With the AQI hovering around 400 for almost two weeks now, locals have expressed concern about their health, saying they are experiencing breathing difficulties and eye itching due to deteriorating air quality. Some even expressed concern about volcanic ash that might come from Ethiopia after the volcanic eruption.