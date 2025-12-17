Delhi chokes under dense fog, AQI slips under ‘very poor’ category—IndiGo issues advisory, ‘flights may be delayed…’

Delhi choked under heavy smog, and fog blanketed much of the national capital on Wednesday morning, sharply reducing visibility. Footage from areas including Anand Vihar and ITO showed a dense layer of toxic haze shrouding roads, buildings, and major traffic routes.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar was recorded at 341, while levels near the ITO area reached 360, placing both locations in the “very poor” category.

Although pollution levels saw a slight improvement on Tuesday due to stronger winds and reduced fog, air quality remained hazardous, particularly for children, older adults, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Of the 39 active air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, only Mundka was in the 'severe' category with an AQI of 407, while 35 stations recorded 'very poor' air and three 'poor' air.

In response to the persistent pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented all measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. These emergency steps are triggered when air quality reaches critical levels and involve stringent curbs on construction work, industrial activity, and the movement of certain vehicles.

The Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, however, cautioned that the relief may be short-lived. The air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category till Friday, while from December 19 onwards, it may fluctuate between 'very poor' and 'severe'.

Health experts warned that even short-term exposure to such pollution levels can have serious consequences, particularly for children.

IndiGo issues travel advisory IndiGo on Tuesday night issued a travel advisory for a foggy Wednesday morning, with reduced visibility and slower flight movements expected as misty winter skies blanket North and East India.

In a post shared on X, IndiGo said, “As the morning approaches under misty winter skies, fog is predicted across parts of North and East India, which may lead to reduced visibility and a slower pace of flight movements during the early hours. In the interest of safety, some flights may experience delays or adjustments.”

The airline is taking proactive measures to ensure safety, with some flights likely to be delayed or adjusted. "Our teams across airports are fully prepared and working in close coordination to manage schedules smoothly, assist customers, and maintain a steady flow of operations."

Passengers are advised to plan ahead, allowing extra time to reach the airport, and check the latest flight status on IndiGo's website or app. The airline's teams are working tirelessly to manage schedules, assist customers, and maintain smooth operations.

"Foggy conditions may also impact road traffic, with slower movement and longer travel times expected while commuting to the airport. Customers travelling early are advised to plan with additional buffer time and check the latest flight status on our website or app before leaving home," added IndiGo post.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Dr Medha, paediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, said rising air pollution poses a grave threat to infants, whose lungs and immune systems are still developing.

“Infants breathe faster and inhale more air in proportion to their body weight than adults, leading to higher exposure to pollutants like PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and ozone. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream,” she said.

Dr Medha added that frequent exposure to polluted air is increasingly being linked to recurrent cough, wheezing, breathlessness and conditions such as bronchiolitis in infants.

"Continuous exposure also weakens their immune defences, making them more susceptible to colds, pneumonia and other respiratory infections," she said.

Dense fog combined with poor air quality has significantly reduced visibility in the early morning hours, disrupting air traffic and prompting airlines and airport authorities to issue repeated advisories urging passengers to remain vigilant and plan their travel accordingly.