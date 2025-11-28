Delhi chokes under ‘very poor’ AQI: Senior cardiologist shares what to avoid to stay safe

Delhi's overall air quality stayed in the “very poor” range on Friday morning, registering an AQI of 384. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, 20 monitoring stations reported air quality in the 'very poor' category, while 18 stations recorded 'severe' pollution levels.

Advertisement

The city has been struggling with deteriorated air quality for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram video posted on 27 November, cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, with four decades of experience, shared a practical survival guide for residents facing the city’s severe air pollution crisis.

Also Read | Delhi AQI forces schools to suspend sporting activities — Latest updates

He noted that the most alarming issue is how Delhi's hazardous air quality has become normalised, and he outlines essential precautions people should take to protect their health. He captioned, “Delhi’s AQI lately? Let’s just say… It’s giving ‘please love your lungs more.’ Purify your air, nourish your cells, and protect your cardiovascular system daily.”

Watch the video here:

In his Instagram video, Dr Chopra said, “I have lived in Delhi for 72 years and today I'm saying something I never imagined I would say. I am ashamed of what my city has become. I am Dr Alok Chopra. Delhi is not just my birthplace. It's my home. It's where I grew up, where my children grew up. Where every memory of mine lives. And today we are breathing some of the most toxic air on this planet.”

Advertisement

The cardiologist further added, “In 2017, many of us doctors marched at India Gate. We warned that this crisis was on its way. It arrived, it persisted, and now it dictates how we go about our daily lives.”

Here's what he suggested: Step 1: “And as a doctor, here's what I strongly recommend you do right now to protect yourself during this severe pollution,” he added, saying “the essential first steps include wear an N95 mask every time you go outdoors, keep children and the elderly indoors as much as possible, use air purifiers, especially at night, avoid exercising outside, and stay well-hydrated.”

Step 2: He recommended a targeted supplement regimen to help counter inflammation and oxidative stress caused by polluted air. This included a combined dose of vitamins C and E for their strong antioxidant effects, along with curcumin, quercetin, beta-carotene, and sulforaphane, which is derived from broccoli sprouts.

Advertisement

Note: Mint could not independently verify these claims.

In his video, he also advised taking B-complex vitamins and increasing vitamin D intake on days with particularly high pollution.

Omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil, NAC (N-acetyl cysteine), and CoQ10 are further suggested to support the body's defence against pollution-related damage.

Step 3: He highlighted foods that naturally help the body combat pollution-related damage, urging people to include lemon, turmeric, spinach, grapes, avocados, nuts, pomegranate, and kiwis in their daily diet.

Step 4 focuses on improving indoor air quality. He recommended adding more indoor plants, such as snake plants, spider plants, money plants, aloe vera, and rubber plants; using a humidifier when appropriate; and running air purifiers while strategically ventilating the house during periods when the AQI is lower.

Advertisement

In Step 5, he listed the key activities to avoid indoors: refrain from lighting candles, incense, or air fresheners; avoid smoking or vaping entirely; do not burn wood or trash; and stop using aerosol sprays, as all of these worsen indoor pollution.

Finally, Step 6 stressed the importance of regularly monitoring the AQI so you can adjust your activities and precautions accordingly.

Delhi CM says ‘govt is monitoring situation’ Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was regularly monitoring the situation and taking appropriate steps to curb pollution on a daily basis, ANI reported.

CM Rekha Gupta said, “The government is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate steps regularly to curb pollution. The steps we take today will give results in the future.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Stuck in traffic with toxic air? Here are the best car air purifiers

CM Rekha Gupta held a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh ahead of the by-elections in 12 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), but she was noticeably not wearing a mask.

Slamming the Centre in an X post, Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is “no urgency, plan, or accountability” for the air pollution problem. He wrote, "Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?"

“India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, as the AQI level improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, a press release said.

Additionally, the CAQM had directed authorities to intensify actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again.

"Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the "Severe/ Severe Category". All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 & II of the modified GRAP," the release said.

Advertisement

The order also stated that construction sites that were shut down earlier for violations cannot resume work without a separate clearance from the Commission.