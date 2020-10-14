Delhi cinema halls reopen from tomorrow: Here is all you need to know

All cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to function from tomorrow (15 October) in Delhi, but with a limited seating capacity. “Cinemas will be allowed to reopen in Delhi from 15 October. They will have to follow all the guidelines laid out by the central government," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said along with announcing reopening permits for weekly markets.

In Delhi, cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres have been shut since March 12 to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls and theatres to open across the country.

Here are the guidelines for reopening movie theatres:

-Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%

-Adequate physical distancing while seating

-Seats 'Not to be occupied' shall be marked as such

-Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers

-Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all

-Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed.

-Self monitoring of health and reporting any illness

-Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

-Digital modes of payments to be encouraged

-Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas

-Sufficient numbers of counters at the box office shall be opened

-Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

-Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office

-Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid overcrowding

-Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall.

-Multiple sale counters for food and beverage.

-Measures for the safety of sanitization of staff such as adequate provision for gloves,boots, masks, PPE, etc.

-Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

-Covid-19 related stigmatization or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly.

-Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius

-Public service announcement on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

Meanwhile, with 3,036 new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally rose to 3.14 lakh, the health department said on Tuesday. The national capital recorded 45 more novel coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 5,854. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of rapid antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 43,934, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 11,023, totalling to 54,957, according to the bulletin.

