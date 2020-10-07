Delhi: Cinema halls to open from 15 Oct, all weekly markets to function daily

Amid the Unlock 5 plan﻿ announced by the Centre for the month of October, which further relaxes the restrictions imposed due to novel coronavirus pandemic, Delhi government today announced that cinema halls , theatres can open from 15 October and all weekly markets will now be operational daily.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday declared that all weekly markets will be opened every day fro now. Earlier, only two markets per zone were allowed to function in order to contain the virus spread.

Moreover, Kejriwal also added that as per the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls and theatres in Delhi will open from 15 October. "They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government," stressed Delhi CM.

अब दिल्ली के सभी साप्ताहिक बाज़ार खुल सकेंगे। अभी तक केवल 2 बाज़ार प्रतिदिन प्रति ज़ोन की इजाज़त थी। गरीब लोगों को इस से काफ़ी राहत मिलेगी।



15 अक्तूबर से दिल्ली के सिनेमा हॉल भी खुल सकेंगे। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी दिशा निर्देश पालन करने होंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020

The cinema halls will open with 50% seating capacity.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls and theatres to open across the country.

According to the SoPs, only 50 per cent seating will be allowed of the total capacity and alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing. Besides this, face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls.

"All COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by Information and Broadcasting Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres," said I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Here are the guidelines for reopening movie theatres:

-Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%

-Adequate physical distancing while seating

-Seats 'Not to be occupied' shall be marked as such

-Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers

-Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all

-Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed.

-Self monitoring of health and reporting any illness

-Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

-Digital modes of payments to be encouraged

-Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas

-Sufficient numbers of counters at the box office shall be opened

-Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

-Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office

-Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid overcrowding

-Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall.

-Multiple sale counters for food and beverage.

-Measures for the safety of sanitization of staff such as adequate provision for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc.

-Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

-Covid-19 related stigmatization or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly.

-Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius

-Public service announcement on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 35 fresh casualties due to COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 5,616, while 2,871 new cases took the tally to over 2.98 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected after 51,505 tests were conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,616, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases' tally on Wednesday dropped to 22,186 from 22,720 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,98,107.

