The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday about the light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi which may continue for the next two to three days. The rains are part of the withdrawal of the monsoon from the national capital region (NCR).

On Wednesday, parts of west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The observatory is Delhi's primary weather station.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Sports Complex and Mayur Vihar recorded 5.9 mm, 3.2 mm, 2.6 mm, 2 mm, 10 mm, 5.5 mm and 6.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, the IMD informed.

The recent rains, to some extent, might cover the large rainfall deficit of 49% in September alone. It will also check air pollution and keep the harsh weather of Delhi pleasant.

The temperature of the city varied from 25.1 degrees Celsius to 34.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and at 4:00 PM the Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 109 (moderate level).

The lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies are some of the reasons for the rainfall.

In September so far, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 52.9 mm of rainfall, while the rainfall for the whole of August was 41.6 mm. The August rainfall was the lowest in around 14 years.

Since the monsoon season began on June 1, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm.

The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the parts of southern Rajasthan and Kutch, three days after the due date of 17 September. After its withdrawal from Rajasthan, the monsoon usually takes a week to recede from the capital.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared when precipitation ceases for more than five days, along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation. The water vapor imagery also indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

