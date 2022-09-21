Delhi: City experience light rains, more spells in next 2-3 days2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:49 PM IST
Light to moderate rain drenched parts of Delhi on Wednesday and a few more spells are likely in the subsequent two-three days
Light to moderate rain drenched parts of Delhi on Wednesday and a few more spells are likely in the subsequent two-three days
Listen to this article
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday about the light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi which may continue for the next two to three days. The rains are part of the withdrawal of the monsoon from the national capital region (NCR).