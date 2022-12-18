After having the coldest day of the season on Saturday, the temperature of the national capital increased slightly to 6.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the relative humidity of the city oscillated between 87% and 63%.

The maximum temperature of Delhi on Sunday is recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the normal.

The IMD informed on Thursday, that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and north Rajasthan during 16 - 18 December.

“Gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 4-5 days and no significant change thereafter. Gradual fall by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures likely over East India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter," an IMD release has said.

The air quality of the city plummeted into the ‘very poor’ category and stood at 353 at 4:00 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

For Monday, the weather department has forecasted fog and the temperature is again likely to range between 6 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius.

According to the news agency ANI, residents of Delhi have urged the government to take steps to control the ongoing menace of air pollution. "Air pollution is slightly less as compared to last year. The cold has also increased and the odd-even should be brought as soon as possible to curb the remaining air pollution," a resident told ANI.

