Delhi: City records 6.2 degree Celsius temperature, air quality worsens1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:54 PM IST
- The maximum temperature of Delhi on Sunday is recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the normal
After having the coldest day of the season on Saturday, the temperature of the national capital increased slightly to 6.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the relative humidity of the city oscillated between 87% and 63%.