Delhi civic body to roll out doorstep delivery of THESE 23 services soon. Check full list here
Delhi's Municipal Corporation plans to launch doorstep delivery of various services, replicating the Delhi government model.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned to soon start door-step delivery of 23 services including birth and death certificates, renewal of factory licenses, and others, said officials on Tuesday. With this, the civic body is replicating the ‘Delhi government model’.