The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned to soon start door-step delivery of 23 services including birth and death certificates, renewal of factory licenses, and others, said officials on Tuesday. With this, the civic body is replicating the 'Delhi government model'.

Other services will include, modification in a birth certificate; application for a new health trade license, renewal of a health trade license, application for a new factory license, and filing the property tax return, among others.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the move is for the convenience of the elderly and those citizens who are not tech-savvy. The doorstep delivery will be introduced in the national capital from October onwards, PTI reported.

Under this, citizens can request services or file complaints on a toll-free number 155305, the officials said. After this, a visit would be scheduled with the mobile ‘sahayak’ who would visit their home between 8 am to 10 pm and provide information as well as resolution.

The mobile ‘sahayak’ will be provided with a laptop, tablet, and internet facility for working, the mayor said, adding that the MCD will then try to deliver the services within two working days, as per PTI reports.

The mayor said the doorstep delivery system will be implemented in Delhi's civic body. Mayor Oberoi said that of the complaints received on the MCD 311 app, "we were able to resolve 80 percent of them in the last 17 days".

The 'MCD 311' app is a user-friendly interface where citizens can conveniently register their grievances such as illegal dumping of construction debris, improper disposal of municipal solid waste, road potholes, malfunctioning streetlights, the presence of stray cattle, etc.

The digital channel promises to streamline the process of reporting problems to authorities, promoting transparency and swift resolution. The complaints will be closely monitored by a consortium of agencies.

