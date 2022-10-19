Delhi civic polls expected soon as delimitation of wards concluded | 10 points

The Ministry of Home has issued a notification on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital has now been reduced from 272 to 250, according to the news agency ANI.
After the delimitation of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.
The 800-page notification issued by the Union Home Ministry shared detailed information about all the 250 wards that came in the new form after delimitation. Now after the final delimitation order is issued, elections are expected soon.
Here's a 10-point guide on this story
1) The move of redrawing the wards paved the way for MCD elections soon which were called off hours before the elections schedule was to be announced.
2) It is to be noted that before the amalgamation of corporations, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
3) North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had 104 wards each, while East Delhi Municipal Corporation had 64 wards. But after the delimitation, now the number of wards has been reduced to 250.
4) Parliament on April 5 passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to unify three civic bodies in the national capital, capping the number of total wards to 250.
5) The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.
6) The Delhi Congress had also alleged a conspiracy to reduce the representation of the Dalit community in this regard, as the reserved seats have been reduced from 46 to 42.
7) Now, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards. Aam Aadmi Party leaders had also lodged their objection by meeting the state election officer.
8) The committee had received over 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report on the delimitation of wards in Delhi.
9) The MHA in July had set up a three-member panel for a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi. The panel had three members -- Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, Delhi, who was its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, MCD.
10) The delimitation exercise in Delhi was last conducted in 2016 and the number of wards was kept at 272 with each having an average population of 60,000 considering a variation of 10 to 15 per cent.
(With inputs from agencies)
