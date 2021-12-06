Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia today issued directions to Delhi Airport to implement strategies for crowd management at the airport as reported by news agency ANI, quoting officials from the civil aviation ministry.

“Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of crowd at Delhi Airport resulting in a chaotic situation, Union Civil Aviation Minister called a high-level meeting today comprising of officials from Delhi Airport, AAI, Immigration and COVID testing lab company," as said by the officials from the ministry.

The decision was taken after images were circulated in various social media platforms of air travellers waiting to get the necessary clearances in view of the Omicron variant in the country.

Industrialist and Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share an image of heavy crowding at the Delhi Airport.

Scenes yesterday at Delhi airport #Covid hotspot pic.twitter.com/SoM6RNumYO — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 5, 2021

In another related development, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed the RT-PCR testing facilities at Delhi's IGI Airport as the tally of cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus reached 21 in the country.

The list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil,Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

