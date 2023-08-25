The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launches 'MCD 311' mobile app for residents to lodge complaints on civil issues.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched its mobile application 'MCD 311' to empower the residents of the national capital to actively participate in the upkeep of their city by lodging complaints related to various civil issues, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal unveiled the application at the Raj Niwas here. The 'MCD 311' app is a user-friendly interface where citizens can conveniently register their grievances such as illegal dumping of construction debris, improper disposal of municipal solid waste, road potholes, malfunctioning streetlights, the presence of stray cattle, etc.

Basically, the digital channel promises to streamline the process of reporting problems to authorities, promoting transparency and swift resolution. The complaints will be closely monitored by a consortium of agencies.

These agencies include the Central Agency for Quality Management (CAQM), the Department of Environment (GNCTD), and senior officials within MCD, as per ANI reports.

The civic body has issued comprehensive directives for the redressal of complaints through the 'MCD 311' app. Following the resolution of complaints, officials will be required to upload photographs of the site on the app, ensuring transparency and accountability.

All Deputy Commissioners in different zones of Delhi will be tasked with monitoring complaints received on the 'MCD 311' app daily. Their mandate is to ensure the prompt resolution of all such complaints, with a strict deadline of 24 hours, thus expediting the process and boosting citizen confidence, ANI reported.

The introduction of the 'MCD 311' app represents a leap forward in citizen-centric governance, placing the power to effect change directly in the hands of Delhi's residents.

As the 'MCD 311' app takes flight, it is anticipated that it will usher in a new era of responsive and accountable municipal services, strengthening the bond between the government and its people.

