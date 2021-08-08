Schools in the national capital will partially re-open for classes X and XII students from 9 August, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday said. The students can visit schools for admission-related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

The DDMA order, however, specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes.

"Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exam. Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians," the DDMA notice stated.

The DDMA also permitted the opening of weekly markets across the city from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.

The Directorate of Education will issue guidelines in this regard so that Covid-19 protocols can be followed and the safety of children can also be ensured.

Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government has received more than 35,000 suggestions on the issue of reopening schools in the national capital and will soon take a decision after receiving feedback from all stakeholders.

The Delhi government had sought feedback from students, teachers, and parents about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control in the city.

Meanwhile, as many as 66 new cases of coronavirus and zero deaths were registered in the national capital in a span of 24 hours on Sunday.

The positivity rate of the city in the last 24 hours stood at 0.10%.

On Friday, the city had reported 44 new Covid-19 cases and as of Saturday, the number of active cases in Delhi stood at 565.

Nearly 22 Covid-19 patients had recovered from the infection on Saturday pushing the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,064. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Delhi stood above 98.21% for the 23rd consecutive day.

The cumulative count of cases has gone up to 14,36,695 including 565 active cases. The death toll in the metropolis has gone up to 25,066.

Total 73,681 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. From these, 49,913 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,768 were rapid antigen tests.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign, 83,841 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday out of which 49,825 were first dose beneficiaries and 34,016 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,05,55,571 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

At present, Delhi has 264 containment zones, as per the health bulletin.

