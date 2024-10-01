Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained at Singhu border, Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi’s arrogance will be…’

Delhi Police detained Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters at Singhu border on Monday night. The climate activist-led ‘Delhi Chalo March’ from Ladakh was about to enter the national capital, however Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed at Delhi borders, reported ANI. The action received strong criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who called Wangchuk's detention as “unacceptable”.

Wangchuk and others were willing to spend the night at the border, and they turned down the police request to go back, a police officer told ANI, adding that prohibitory orders were imposed in Delhi. As Wangchuk and his supporters didn't agree to return, the police detained about 120 men, reported ANI.

‘We are on a peaceful march to Bapu's Samadhi’: Wangchuk Sharing the news about his detention on X, Wangchuk mentioned that the detainees include elderly men and women in their eighties and a few dozen Army veterans.

“I AM BEING DETAINED... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of hundreds, some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu's Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy... Hai Ram!” the climate activist posted on X.

In his video, Sonam Wangchuk also mentioned how police in Punjab and Haryana escorted the participants of ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, but it “appeared more like a detention as we reached closer to Delhi”.

He also claimed heavy barricading around Ladakh Bhawan, the residence of Ladakhi leaders and said that they are in a “house arrest” like situation. Heavy police have been deployed near Delhi areas resided by most Ladakhi students, he added in the video.

Rahul Gandhi calls Sonam Wangchum's detention ‘unacceptable’ The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, opposed Wangchuk's detention on X and wrote, “The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis who were peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable.”

“Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi's border for standing up for Ladakh's future? Modi ji, as with the farmers, this 'Chakravyuh' will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh's voice,” he added.

Sonam Wangchuk's detention at Delhi's Singhu border Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters have been kept at Alipur Police station and the nearby police stations at the Delhi-Haryana border, reported ANI citing a police officer, who also mentioned that they will be released after some time. According to the news agency, the police didn't detain the women participating in the march.

Delhi Chalo Padyatra The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution's sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Delhi Police on Monday banned the gathering of five or more persons, people carrying banners, placards arms and or protests in the central part and bordering areas for the next six days in the national capital, citing law and order issues, including calls of protests given by several organisations.

According to an order issued from the Delhi Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed to impose the section 163 (which was earlier section 144 of CrPC) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central and all police stations jurisdiction sharing the borders with other states.