As many as 3,009 new COVID19 cases were reported from the national capital on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 14,12,959, the health bulletin said. Apart from dip in the number of daily cases, the positivity rate has also declined further to 4.76% from yesterday's 5.50%.

The city on Thursday reported as many as 3213 cases and on Wednesday, 3,846 cases were logged. Currently, the active tally stands at 35,683.

Meanwhile, with 252 people succumbing to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 22,831.

In a good news, Delhi reported 7,288 recoveries in the same time span taking the total number of recoveries to 13,54,445.

The health bulletin also noted that in the last 24 hours 63,190 swab samples were tested.

Black fungus: 197 cases reported in Delhi hospitals

Earlier in the day, health minister Satyendar Jain said there were 197 cases of black fungus in hospitals across Delhi till Wednesday night, including non-residents who have come to the city for treatment.

Jain said there is an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis in the entire country. The Centre is likely to provide 2,000 injections to Delhi, which will then be given to hospitals.

He cautioned COVID-19 patients against taking steroids without doctor's advice. “This is very dangerous. A patient's immunity becomes zero when he/she takes steroids. Black fungus, which is found in soil or decaying matter inside homes, doesn't affect healthy people. Chances of infection are more in those with low immunity," he said.

Delhi does not have Covishield stock

Further, he said that Delhi does not have Covishield stock left to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group. He added that many vaccination centres in the national capital will have to be shut on Friday due to a shortage of doses.

"We do not have Covisheild vaccines for the 18-44 age group and the available stock of Covaxin vaccine for the same age group will be consumed soon. Many vaccination centres will be closed today," said Jain.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena on Thursday said in a statement that due to a shortage of doses, more than 150 vaccination centres will have to be closed from Friday.





(With inputs from agencies)





