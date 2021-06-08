Delhi registered 316 new cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 0.44%, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from yesterday's figures. On Monday, the national capital had reported 231 instances of coronavirus cases with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36%. The fatalities stood at 36.

Forty-one more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,668, the latest bulletin said.

On Sunday, the city had recorded 34 deaths, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with positivity of 0.5%.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 0.53%. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68%.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the implementation of a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the national capital.

"Till date, I have supported you in all the work of national interest, you should also support us for the same. The scheme should be implemented in the whole country during the COVID times. We are ready to do whatever amendments the Central government wants to make to this scheme. I request you in folded hands on behalf of 70 lakh poor people of Delhi, Sir, please do not stop this scheme," wrote Kejriwal in his letter to PM Modi.

Delhi was under strict Covid-19 lockdown from 19 April due to a surge in the second wave of the deadly virus. It was extended week by week with unlock taken up in a phased manner with allowing manufacturing and construction activities at first.

CM Kejriwal had announced various relaxations, including reopening of markets and malls, resumption of metro trains and work at government and private offices with 50% staff in view of improving coronavirus situation in the Capital.

