Delhi on Tuesday reported 320 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 6,41,660, according to the data from Delhi's health bulletin. The number of active cases stand at 1,812 with a positivity rate of 0.48%.

The national capital recorded four deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 10,928. With 234 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stand at 6,28,920.

The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted today are 40, 885 while the number of rapid antigen tests conducted stand at 25, 859.

Delhi recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, while the number of tests conducted were 47,689. The positivity rate was at 0.50%.

The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,921, according to the latest health bulletin. The fresh cases came from 91,614 tests, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

Delhi government in its Budget allocated ₹9,934 crore -- 14% of the total budget-- for the health sector. A covid-19 vaccine to remain free for all in government facilities as the Kejriwal-led govt allocated ₹50 crore for vaccination drive.





