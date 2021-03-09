Delhi clocks 320 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hrs, tally past 6.4 lakh

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,921, according to the latest health bulletin. The fresh cases came from 91,614 tests, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.