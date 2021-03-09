Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi clocks 320 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hrs, tally past 6.4 lakh

Delhi clocks 320 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hrs, tally past 6.4 lakh

Photo: PTI
1 min read . 06:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With 234 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stand at 6,28,920
  • The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted today are 40, 885

Delhi on Tuesday reported 320 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 6,41,660, according to the data from Delhi's health bulletin. The number of active cases stand at 1,812 with a positivity rate of 0.48%.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 320 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 6,41,660, according to the data from Delhi's health bulletin. The number of active cases stand at 1,812 with a positivity rate of 0.48%.

The national capital recorded four deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 10,928. With 234 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stand at 6,28,920.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Parliamentary panel flags low subscription under farmer pension scheme

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

DGGI busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra, mastermind arrested

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST

India to get three of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from US in Jun-Sep

2 min read . 06:17 PM IST

Delhi govt to launch new scheme 'Saheli Samanvay Kendra' to empower women

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST

The national capital recorded four deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 10,928. With 234 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stand at 6,28,920.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Parliamentary panel flags low subscription under farmer pension scheme

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

DGGI busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra, mastermind arrested

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST

India to get three of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from US in Jun-Sep

2 min read . 06:17 PM IST

Delhi govt to launch new scheme 'Saheli Samanvay Kendra' to empower women

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted today are 40, 885 while the number of rapid antigen tests conducted stand at 25, 859.

Delhi recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, while the number of tests conducted were 47,689. The positivity rate was at 0.50%.

The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,921, according to the latest health bulletin. The fresh cases came from 91,614 tests, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

Delhi government in its Budget allocated 9,934 crore -- 14% of the total budget-- for the health sector. A covid-19 vaccine to remain free for all in government facilities as the Kejriwal-led govt allocated 50 crore for vaccination drive.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.