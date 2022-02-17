Thr national capital on Thursday witnessed 739 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate in Delhi is at 1.48%.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,54,167 and the death toll climbed to 26,091, the latest health bulletin stated.

The city now has 3,026 active Covid-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,035, the health bulletin said.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 766 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and five deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

