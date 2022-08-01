Delhi clocks 822 new Covid cases in a day; positivity rate climbs to 11.41%, highest in 6 months1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
- Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79% on January 24 when the third COVID wave struck the city.
The poisitivity rate for COVID in Delhi has climbed to 11.41%, highest in 6 months. Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79% on January 24 when the third COVID wave struck the city.
The poisitivity rate for COVID in Delhi has climbed to 11.41%, highest in 6 months. Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79% on January 24 when the third COVID wave struck the city.
On Monday, the city also saw a total of 822 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313.
On Monday, the city also saw a total of 822 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313.
On Sunday, a total of 7,205 tests were conducted.
On Sunday, a total of 7,205 tests were conducted.
Covid cases have steadily risen in the capital city for the last week. The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
Covid cases have steadily risen in the capital city for the last week. The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.
Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.
It logged 1,333 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.
It logged 1,333 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.
The city saw 1,245 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.
The city saw 1,245 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.
The national capital had recorded 1,128 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death
The national capital had recorded 1,128 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death