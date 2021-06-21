Delhi recorded 89 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in a span of 24 hours. This is the first time since 16 February, when 94 cases of coronavirus were registered, that the number of daily infections has dropped below 100.

There are 1,996 active Covid-19 cases in the city and the recovery rate is 98.12%.

So far, 14,05,460 people have recovered in the city with 173 people recovering in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 24,925.

The positivity rate, too, touched a low of 0.16%. As many as 57,128 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is 2,08,31,799.

Meanwhile, more than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on 31 May and over ₹7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19.

During the same period, an amount of ₹7,15,49,945 worth fine was collected by the police for violations of Covid-19 norms, police data showed.

At least 509 shopkeepers have been booked for violating DDMA guidelines in the last few weeks and most of the violations were recorded in Outer Delhi and the least were found in New Delhi district, police said.

India today logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887.

The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The active cases now comprise 2.35% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 26,356 cases has been recorded in the coronavirus caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.