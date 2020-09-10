Delhi clocks biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases for second straight day

The national capital witnessed another record surge in single-day tally after registering over 4,300 new novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for second straight day.

The second-biggest spike was reported on Wednesday with 4,039 positives in a 24-hour period.

On Thursday, Delhi's overall tally rose to 2,05,482 after 4,308 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to daily health bulletin.

Along with that, the death toll has also increased to 4,666 as 28 more virus-related fatalities were reported in Delhi on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,75,400 patients who have recovered/discharged/migrated so far including 2,623 patients today.

The positivity rate is currently at 7.41%.

The tally of active cases rose to 25,416 from 23,733 the previous day, it said.9,004 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 49,336 Rapid antigen test conducted today. A total of 19,62,120 tests done so far, the Delhi government added.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, private hospitals in the national capital are witnessing an increase in admissions, with no ICU beds with ventilators available in many of the top private facilities.

An analysis of the data in Delhi's 'Corona app' till 5.30 pm on Thursday shows that out of the 1,212 ICU beds with ventilators available in private hospitals, 687 are occupied while out of 976 ICU beds without ventilators, 642 are occupied, reported news agency PTI.





