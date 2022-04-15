This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This came as the directorate of education issued a fresh advisory for private schools on Thursday, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for Covid-19
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Offering an explanation on the guidelines issued by Delhi directorate of education, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia on Friday said that only a specific wing or classrooms where a Covid-19 case has been detected should be shut temporarily.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Offering an explanation on the guidelines issued by Delhi directorate of education, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia on Friday said that only a specific wing or classrooms where a Covid-19 case has been detected should be shut temporarily.
He clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases.
He clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases.
“We haven't asked them to close schools. Our guidelines say that only a specific wing or classroom where someone was found Covid positive should be temporarily closed," said Sisodia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We haven't asked them to close schools. Our guidelines say that only a specific wing or classroom where someone was found Covid positive should be temporarily closed," said Sisodia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Schools can take a decision to close the entire premises in specific cases where an infected child or staff has been through multiple areas of the school. We have made it decentralised," he added.
"Schools can take a decision to close the entire premises in specific cases where an infected child or staff has been through multiple areas of the school. We have made it decentralised," he added.
Further, the deputy CM said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital will be reviewed in the next DDMA meeting.
Further, the deputy CM said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital will be reviewed in the next DDMA meeting.
"We will review the Covid situation in our next DDMA meeting on 20 April. There are experts who are keeping an eye on new variants and they will present their observations and analysis in the context of Delhi, which will help us make an informed decision," said Sisodia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We will review the Covid situation in our next DDMA meeting on 20 April. There are experts who are keeping an eye on new variants and they will present their observations and analysis in the context of Delhi, which will help us make an informed decision," said Sisodia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This came as the directorate of education issued a fresh advisory for private schools on Thursday, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for Covid-19.
This came as the directorate of education issued a fresh advisory for private schools on Thursday, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for Covid-19.
The department also said students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible.