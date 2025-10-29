Subscribe

Delhi cloud-seeding on hold for today: Govt postpones trial for artificial rain till ‘moisture improves’

IIT Kanpur said that the monitoring stations set up across Delhi captured real-time changes in particulate matter and moisture levels.

Updated29 Oct 2025, 02:10 PM IST
The second trial of cloud seeding was conducted in Delhi through Cessna Aircraft.
The second trial of cloud seeding was conducted in Delhi through Cessna Aircraft. (ANI Video Grab)

The cloud seeding scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital has been put on hold, given the insufficient moisture in the clouds.

According to a statement issued by IIT Kanpur, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions. "While rainfall could not be triggered yesterday because moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights."

