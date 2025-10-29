Delhi cloud-seeding on hold for today: Govt postpones trial for artificial rain till ‘moisture improves’

The cloud seeding scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital has been put on hold, given the insufficient moisture in the clouds.
According to a statement issued by IIT Kanpur, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions. "While rainfall could not be triggered yesterday because moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights."
IIT Kanpur said that the monitoring stations set up across Delhi captured real-time changes in particulate matter and moisture levels.