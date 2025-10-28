Delhi cloud seeding trial today? Flight takes off from Kanpur as government awaits weather report

Amid reports that the Delhi government may conduct cloud seeding on Tuesday, 28 October, the flight that is slated to carry out the exercise has left Kanpur.

The update came from Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had earlier said that the trial to induce artificial rain in the national capital could take place today.

An official said that if the weather conditions are favourable with regard to moisture levels and cloud availability, the trial will take place today itself, in which case the flight will directly conduct cloud seeding in the northwest region near Burari, following which it will land in Meerut.

However, the official also said that if the weather conditions are not found favourable for cloud seeding, the flight will then directly head to the Meerut airport, where it will remain stationed until the weather becomes suitable for the trial to take place.

‘Everything depends on weather’ Earlier, Sirsa had told PTI that a review meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, 28 October, to assess the feasibility of carrying out the trial.

"The flight will arrive in Delhi from Kanpur tomorrow. If the weather conditions are favourable, we may conduct the cloud seeding trial. However, everything depends on the weather," the minister had said.

“Right now, the visibility in Kanpur is 2000 metres. Visibility of 5000 metres is being awaited there. Visibility is low in Delhi too. We hope that this will be possible by 12.30–1 pm. Then it will take off from there, do cloud seeding here and return,” Sirsa had said.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that cloud seeding had become a necessity for the national capital.

However, at the time, she had announced that the trial would take place on October 29.

“According to the weather department, cloudy conditions are expected on October 28, 29, and 30. If the weather remains favourable, Delhi is likely to witness its first artificial rain on October 29,” the Delhi CM had said in a post on X.

What is cloud seeding? A weather modification technique used to influence precipitation from clouds, cloud seeding is being seen as a means to combat Delhi's air pollution, which has spiked since Diwali.