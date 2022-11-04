Delhi CM announces anti-pollution curbs, primary schools shut from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:58 AM IST
AAP-led Delhi government has been heavily criticized over worsening air pollution situation in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced closure of primary schools in the national capital till the pollution and air quality improve in the city. He also ensured that the government is taking all possible measures to control the pollution situation.