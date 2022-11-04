Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced closure of primary schools in the national capital till the pollution and air quality improve in the city. He also ensured that the government is taking all possible measures to control the pollution situation.

Addressing a joint press conference with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann here, Kejriwal said, “We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5."

He said that the Delhi government is also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented in the national capital.

In addition to these measures, the chief minister also said, “We will try for crop diversification... we will try to move our farmers from rice to other crops in Punjab."

"Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year's time to address the issue," Kejriwal asserted.

“We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce," he added.

AAP-led Delhi government has been heavily criticized over worsening air pollution situation in the national capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal is busy in election campaigns in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, without caring for Delhiites' health in the ‘severe’ category air quality.

“Today Delhi's AQI is 616 which is very dangerous! Every second child here is suffering from breathing problem. Seeing which we had demanded online classes for the children. But the part time CM@ArvindKejriwal is breathing clean air in the election states himself, leaving the meaning of Delhiites," Gupta tweeted.

Responding to these allegations, Kejriwal clarified that air pollution is a ‘North Indian problem', hence, AAP or Delhi government is not solely responsible for it.

“Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, Delhi Govt or Punjab govt are not solely responsible. Now not the time for blame game," AAP supremo said.