OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi CM announces week-long complete lockdown from tonight

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a week-long curfew in Delhi starting tonight in the national capital.

"It has been decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April)," Delhi CM said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," CM Kejriwal said.

"Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system," said Kejriwal.

All private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The curfew order comes a day after Delhi registered a record 25,462 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situationPremium Premium

Delhi govt sets up control rooms to manage Covid-related drugs

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action adventure thriller directed by Anup Bhandari.Premium Premium

Kichcha Sudeep announces new film for August release

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
PM Modi to hold important meeting on Covid-19.Premium Premium

PM Modi holds important meeting on Covid-19 situation

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Patients rest laying on beds made out of cardboard inside the campus hall of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), converted into a COVID-19 coronavirus care centre, in New Delhi.Premium Premium

Cases filed against two hospitals in Delhi for turning away Covid patients

2 min read . 11:07 AM IST

In view of rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi High Court orders that all the judicial officers of the District Courts in Delhi shall take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through video conferencing mode.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout