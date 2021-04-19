Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a week-long curfew in Delhi starting tonight in the national capital.

"It has been decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April)," Delhi CM said.

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," CM Kejriwal said.

"Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system," said Kejriwal.

All private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The curfew order comes a day after Delhi registered a record 25,462 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital.

In view of rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi High Court orders that all the judicial officers of the District Courts in Delhi shall take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through video conferencing mode.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.