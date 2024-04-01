Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Atishi's name during interrogation, ED tells court. Here are the details
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not cooperating with the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate tells a Delhi Court.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “non-cooperative", tried to mislead the interrogation and did not “share the password for his phone", the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Monday. The ED in its argument also said Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Marlena's name during interrogation. After the hearing, the Delhi CM was sent to judicial custody by the court.