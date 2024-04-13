SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest, remand in excise policy case on April 15
Days after the Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest, the Supreme Court will hear the matter on April 15. The Aam Aadmi Party convener challenged his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.