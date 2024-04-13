The Supreme Court will hear on April 15 the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case

Days after the Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest, the Supreme Court will hear the matter on April 15. The Aam Aadmi Party convener challenged his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

The matter will be heard by an SC bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody over suspicion of his links in alleged money laundering and excise policy scam case.

