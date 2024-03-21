Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case after raids at residence
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in now scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case after raids at his residence hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. An 11-member ED team reached Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, taking along a search warrant in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and raised his residence.