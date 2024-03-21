Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case after raids at residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in now scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case after raids at his residence hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. An 11-member ED team reached Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, taking along a search warrant in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and raised his residence.

According to the reports, Arvind Kejriwal will now be taken for a medical examination and produced before a court tomorrow on Friday. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest makes him fourth high profile arrest after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy probe.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

