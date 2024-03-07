Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency cabinet meeting today. Here is why
Emergency cabinet meeting called by Delhi CM Kejriwal to address subsidy on electricity supply in the capital.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday. It will be held at the CM residence at 4 pm today, ANI reported. Subsidy on electricity supply in Delhi expected to be discussed and decision regarding the same to be taken.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
