Delhi LG VK Saxena alleged that the file of the accused in the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been held up by CM Arvind Kejriwal for 45 days.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College sexual harassment case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He alleged that the file for the transfer of the accused principal had been held up for 45 days. This came after AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the LG to take action against the accused.

“Even as Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has been crying foul over the alleged sexual harassment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and demanding the removal of its principal, the file for his transfer has been held up for nearly 45 days by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself," the LG office said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a note to LG VK Saxena on March 20, 2024, demanded the immediate removal of Ishwar Singh from his post, alleging that he was uncooperative with the girl victims in the matter and that he discouraged/demotivated them from pursuing the case further," it added.

He also raised questions over the Delhi government's motive behind the delay in the decision to remove the accused from the position of authority, ANI reported.

“But what raises serious doubts over the government's motive is the fact that the file for the removal/transfer of Ishwar Singh from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been pending with CM Kejriwal since February 14, 2024, as the same has to be decided by the NCCSA…," the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"LG, VK Saxena, in a note to the Chief Minister, has brought out this glaring fact and lamented that neither transfer/posting nor "vigilance action on sensitive matters" could be initiated due to inaction on the part of CM Kejriwal. The LG sent the note to CM Arvid Kejriwal before his arrest on March 21, 2024," it added.

Saxena directed the Delhi police and the Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings in the sexual harassment case. He also alleged that Saurabh Bharadwaj did not consult Kejriwal in the case, accusing him of inaction that delayed the initiation of vigilance action on 'sensitive matters'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

