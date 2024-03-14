Hello User
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files petition against ED summons in Rouse Avenue Court
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files petition against ED summons in Rouse Avenue Court

Livemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summons issued by the ED in excise policy case

Mint Image

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approached Delhi Rouse Avenue Court challenging the summons issued to him by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate on the complaints filed by ED for non compliance of the summons issued by them.

The revision petition is filed by Kejriwal before special judge Rakesh Syal. The court will hear the arguments on the application onThursday

Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summons issued by the ED.

