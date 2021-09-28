Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all the government schools by organising a programme at Chhatrasal Stadium with an aim to instil patriotism among school students.

"We have to create an atmosphere in which a child lives in an environment of patriotism 24X7. We'll now be building patriotic doctors, engineers, lawyers etc," the Delhi chief minister said.

“From tomorrow, 'Deshbhakti' curriculum will be taught in schools. Now our education system will produce patriotic engineers, advocates, doctors. They will not think about earning money, but about how they can serve the country through their professions," CM Kejriwal added.

CM Kejriwal had made the announcement of launching this 'Deshbhakti Cirriculum' on 15 August during the flag hoisting ceremony.

According to Delhi Government's Education Department, there will be one patriotic period every day for class nursery to 8 and once a week for classes 9 to 12 when schools will completely reopen in the national capital.

Three nodal teachers have been appointed in every school to ensure proper implementation of the Patriotic Curriculum, one for class nursery to 5th, one for class 6th to 8th and one for class 9th to 12th, informed the statement.

In order to train the nodal teachers, an orientation programme is to be organized by NCERT for all these nodal teachers from September 29 to October 5, in which they will be trained on how the feeling of patriotism can be inculcated in the children.

During these patriotic classes, students will begin the period with the meditation of five minutes and will be asked to remember any five freedom fighters to pay their gratitude towards them.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.